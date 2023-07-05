Magnum TA Explains Why It Took Him A While To Talk To Dark Side Of The Ring

Last month, Vice's "Dark Side of the Ring" ran an episode focused on retired wrestler Magnum TA, whose real name is Terry Allen. Making a special appearance as the replacement for Jake "The Snake" Roberts on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Allen explained why he avoided talking to the show's producers for years.

"It took me two years, I think it was, to even talk to them," Allen said. "I had seen some things that weren't the most flattering, I guess I could say, of some of my friends. And the tone — I just didn't ever want my career to be looked upon as a dark side of anything, because certainly it was a devastating premature end to a career, but it didn't define my whole life."

Allen shared that he wanted to ensure the episode reflected his actual life rather than focusing on salacious details of his accident. The former NWA star also revealed he didn't see the finished episode until it aired. Thankfully, Allen was happy with what he saw.

"The producers were very accommodating and gracious, and did everything they could to make me feel good about it," Allen continued. "[They] told me from the beginning they wanted it to be different than things they'd done in the past. They wanted to be able to tell a story that [had] a positive turn, and ... all in all, that was what they gave me, at the end of the day."