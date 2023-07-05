Why Jim Ross Calls Bryan Danielson 'A Gift' For AEW

AEW's Bryan Danielson's in-ring prowess and popularity would make him a huge get for any major wrestling company. However, AEW announcer Jim Ross believes that he brings more to the company than impressive wrestling skills and a groundswell of fan support.

On the latest edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross praised Danielson's behind-the-scenes contributions to AEW's product. Furthermore, he spoke very highly of the "American Dragon's" writing abilities.

"What a gift he is to the business. What a gift he is to AEW. I think Bryan Danielson could write television better than anybody we got," Ross said. "I think he's got a great mind for the business, and I'm sure that going forward, his contributions won't be limited to what happens bell-to-bell. He's a great addition to the team."

Danielson fractured his arm during his match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he's reportedly been working in the creative department for "AEW Collision" since then. He's also been engaging with the company's talent and letting them know what's expected of them, and his efforts have supposedly been well-received behind the scenes.

The "American Dragon" is one of several people in AEW who've been lending their creative insights to the new Saturday show. Elsewhere, Jerry Lynn, CM Punk, Ace Steel, Dax Harwood, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn have reportedly been involved as well. As of this writing, it's unknown when Danielson will return to action, but Brie Garcia said that his injury is worse than they initially thought.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.