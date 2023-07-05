Becky Lynch Explains What Concerned Her Most About Dating Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins aren't the first pro wrestling power couple in history, and they definitely won't be the last — but in the current landscape of WWE, there aren't many bigger names in both the men's and women's divisions than the two multi-time world champions. After breaking into the company around the same time, they began dating in January 2019 and went public in April of that same year.

"When I first started dating Seth, I had certain reservations about it being public," she said in a recent interview with "Cosmopolitan UK." "Not being public from the standpoint of in case things didn't work out — I knew fairly early on that he was the one and that there wasn't a more perfect person for me out there. But I was worried about us getting involved in a storyline in WWE and how that would be received. Trying to figure out that balance, it was harder for me than it was for him.

"I often felt awkward, like I'm a certain way in our personal life and then I have to maintain a certain aura and a certain presence in the ring ... I did struggle with that."

Lynch's fears would come to fruition following WrestleMania 35, when she and Rollins were inserted into a mixed tag storyline involving Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

"Sure enough, we ended up in a storyline in WWE and it wasn't the best," Lynch said.

Their run as an on-screen pairing didn't last long, however, with Rollins turning heel by the end of 2019 and Lynch stepping away from in-ring competition in mid-2020, when she announced she was pregnant with their first child. Baby girl Roux was born in December 2020, and Lynch and Rollins would officially tie the knot in June 2021. Now that Lynch is back and she and Rollins are back among the ranks of WWE's top babyfaces, it'll be interesting to see if they end up working together again down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cosmopolitan UK" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.