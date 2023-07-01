Booker T Has High Praise For Match From This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT

After Baron Corbin made a shocking return to "WWE NXT" last month, he quickly set his sights on the "NXT" Championship — currently held by Carmelo Hayes. The two later battled one-on-one during week two of "NXT" Gold Rush, with Hayes defending his title against the "NXT" alumni. Corbin put up a valiant effort, and even reintroduced his "Lone Wolf" persona, but in the end, it was Hayes who emerged victorious, nailing Corbin with Nothing But Net to secure the win.

During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on the championship matchup.

"Let me tell you, man, that boy Carmelo Hayes was taking a beating in that match. I tell you, Baron Corbin, he stepped up. He went out there and made that young man shine. He really did put Carmelo in position to rise up," Booker said. "And I always say, when you work with a guy like a Baron Corbin, a Finn Balor, a Seth Rollins, when you're a young guy, man, that's like on-the-job training right there. That's knowledge that you cannot learn in any wrestling school or anything like that."

"So for that young man, Carmelo Hayes, him to be in the ring with Baron Corbin, that 'Lone Wolf' persona seems to be coming back," he added. "I loved it, man. I love actually sitting at ringside watching those kinds of matches, man, because those guys went out there and left everything in the middle of that ring. And it was beautiful."

Hayes' victory over Corbin comes on the heels of his "Raw" debut, which occurred just 24 hours prior. Though he suffered defeat from Balor during his trip to the red brand, Hayes seems to enjoy the main roster competition, as he recently invited the 2023 men's Money in the Bank winner to challenge him for the "NXT Championship.

