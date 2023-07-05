AEW Wrestler Reportedly Bumped Up To Full-Time Contract

After making her first appearance in January 2020, Diamante has been a mainstay of All Elite Wrestling for the past three years. The former Latin American Xchange member has faced some of the best and brightest that AEW's roster has had to offer — including Hikaru Shida, Riho, Willow Nightingale, reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander, and AEW World Women's Champion Toni Storm. "The Cuban Diamond" also won the first AEW Women's Tag Team Cup, alongside Ivelisse. However, she earned each of these accolades with only a part-time deal. That has now changed.

According to Fightful Select, Diamante has been bumped up from the "tier zero" deal she was on previously to a full-time contract. Previously, while she was still signed to some kind of agreement, it wasn't the "All Elite graphic level deal" that many of the performers we see on TV are on.

Though she hasn't been appearing on "Dynamite," "Rampage," or "Collision" much lately, Diamante has become a fixture of the Ring of Honor women's division after AEW's YouTube programming was discontinued. The Miami native has won five of her seven matches on Honor Club this year, which includes hard-fought victories over Trish Adora and Leila Grey. Prior to arriving in ROH, she also reigned as the champion of Queens of Combat and IWC before making her mark in Impact, NWA, and Women of Wrestling. Diamante earned even more gold when she captured the WOW Tag Team Championships in 2022 under the name Adrenaline, paired with Fire — better known as Kiera Hogan.