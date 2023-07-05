'Magic Meat' Are The Latest Team Drawn For AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament

The Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament kicks off on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." While we don't know the entirety of the brackets just yet, we do know a few of the strange bedfellows who will be teaming up for this unorthodox competition, and the latest pairing might make you a little hungry.

Ahead of this week's broadcast, Renee Paquette and RJ City convened at their trusty ball spinner in a clip for AEW's social media accounts to draw two more names for the tournament. After choosing their picks at random, the Wrestle Aunts brought together "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society and the mustachioed brute known as The Butcher. Without skipping a beat, City dubbed this team "Magic Meat."

Both men are very familiar with tag team wrestling, as they have each spent many years honing the craft — although they don't necessarily employ similar strategies when they stand alongside their regular partners, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and The Blade, respectively. Of course, with a tournament like this, that's ultimately part of the fun.

Menard and Butcher join a field that already consists of Adam Cole and MJF, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, and former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory aka Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. As we find out who else will join these teams in tournament action, the inevitable match between the winners and reigning tag champs FTR gets more and more interesting.