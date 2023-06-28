Former AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory Paired Up In Blind Eliminator Tournament

The AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament teams have been assembled and it appears fate has intervened in the supposedly-random draw of teams.

AEW announced that tag partners-turned-rivals Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will reunite as Swerve In Our Glory in a match against Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy on next week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The former AEW World Tag Team Champions disbanded at last year's "AEW Holiday Bash" when Swerve turned his back on Lee in a mediation that was hosted by Rick Ross.

Since then, Swerve has been a part of the Mogul Embassy faction alongside The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage. Lee has been teaming with "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes, after Lee saved Rhodes from an attack by Swerve in February. Lee and Swerve were supposed to feud last year but plans changed and now the two have reunited before any significant match could take place. Time will tell if the bitter rivals will manage to co-exist.

The winners of the AEW Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament will go on to face the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.