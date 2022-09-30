AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold

While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.

What was this angle and who were these stars? Dave Meltzer revealed as much in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter while talking about who missed "Dynamite" due to the hurricane. According to the latest report, AEW planned to start a Samoa Joe & Wardlow vs. Swerve In Our Glory program but that has been put on hold.

Meltzer didn't elaborate on whether a program between WarJoe and Swerve in Our Glory would take precedent over Lee and Strickland's continued issues with The Acclaimed, who defeated the duo for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Though Strickland missed the show due to the hurricane, Lee was present at the tapings and confronted The Acclaimed, issuing a warning to the duo.

As for Samoa Joe and Wardlow, the newfound friends have a bit more momentum on their side going into this planned story. The duo won their first tag team match together at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam", making short order of the team of Josh Woods and Tony Nese. In the latest AEW "Road To" show, the duo seemed to indicate they would remain aligned for the foreseeable future.