The Acclaimed And Billy Gun Set For Trios Action Tonight On AEW Dynamite

Another Wednesday, another edition of "AEW Dynamite," and it appears that the Edmonton crowd will get to do some scissoring. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter that The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will team with Billy Gunn to take on The Blade and The Bollywood Boyz in a trios contest.

Formerly known as the Singh Brothers in WWE and longtime stalwarts of the American and Canadian independent scene, the Bollywood Boyz debuted in AEW in October of last year, and were last seen on AEW programming losing a tag match to Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on the St. Patrick's Day edition of "AEW Rampage."

Blade, meanwhile, is currently sans-Butcher, as The Butcher has been selected to take part in the blind eliminator tournament that AEW is currently holding. Butcher will team with Matt Menard to take on AEW World Champion MJF and his new best friend Adam Cole on tonight's edition of "Dynamite." The tournament will also see Swerve In Our Glory reunite.