Dave Meltzer Believes Too Many Wrestlers Are Trying To Get Over On Their 'Spectacularness'

As much as fans may argue about who's doing what better and which promotions are the best, this could be the golden age of professional wrestling. Fans are spoiled by the sheer amount of wrestling there is all over the world and on television or streaming at any given moment. Since there's so much good wrestling out there, it can be quite hard for wrestlers to stand out on a regular basis. Luckily, Dave Meltzer has a few suggestions for talent looking to do so.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," the veteran journalist, known for his infamous five-star scale, has some advice for younger wrestlers trying to stand out. Using a recent match between Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali as an example, he noted that a match can be great, yet still get overlooked in favor of some of the other great matches the audience saw across various promotions that week.

"They did as good as you're going to do in nine minutes," he said. "They were just doing some spectacular things. The crowd was into them, [but] nobody talked about it the next day. Nobody even talked about it during. I go, 'Oh my God! What a great match!' And it was, but is it better than 10 other matches we saw that week? It wasn't, so like I said, it is so hard to get over."