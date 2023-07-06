Jon Moxley Sets Sights On SANADA, IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

AEW star Jon Moxley is looking to make history in the near future. Following his NJPW STRONG Independence Day victory in a Final Death match, Moxley spoke to Tokyo Sports, revealing he has his eye on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship currently held by SANADA. If he were to win the title, Moxley would accomplish something that no one else has been able to do.

"I've become both the WWE World Heavyweight Champion (now the WWE Championship) and the AEW World Champion, but I haven't become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion yet," Moxley said. "I don't think there's anyone out there who's wrapped [that] up. If I'm going to fight SANADA, I have an image of myself as the IWGP World Champion, so it might be interesting."

Moxley is coming off recent singles wins against El Desperado, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kenny Omega in a steel cage match back in May. The former AEW World Champion is in the midst of an ongoing feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, but has found time in his busy schedule to mix it up in Japan as well.