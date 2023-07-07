WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Delivered Something Mark Henry Has Wanted For Years

While most betrayals in wrestling are foreseen by the smarter quotient of the fanbase, there's always the rare double-cross that catches everyone by surprise. At WWE Money in the Bank, more than 20,000 fans in London reacted in pure shock when Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey — an unexpected outcome that equally shocked WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry confessed that he had been yearning for a Rousey versus Baszler program for years.

"We got what we wanted!" Henry began. "It took two years, but we've seen saying for two years: put Ronda and Shayna together, have one turn on the other. It finally happened! I'm not gonna look at a gift horse in the mouth, I'mma take it because we got what we wanted. And I think Ronda and Shayna are gonna have some drubbings — some knockout, drag-out matches. They're gonna be very interesting." Henry admitted that Rousey and Baszler had the ability to generate the much-desired "big fight feel," an intangible quality rarely found in modern-day wrestling.

"There's a difference between a big wrestling match and a big fight feel," Henry explained. "It's gonna be a big fight feel, and I don't think there's gonna be a lot of face-to-face until it's time to get it on ... because if you turned on me, I'm gonna try and punch you in the teeth. And Shayna is tired of Ronda's s–t and finally gets to tell her about it." Henry concluded that Baszler had the perfect motivation to turn on Rousey, as the latter continued to hog the spotlight after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The shock felt by Henry and others was augmented by recent reports of Baszler and Rousey wanting to revitalize the women's tag team division. As it turned out, the duo held the titles for only 32 days.

To quote this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.