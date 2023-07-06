Dax Harwood Answers Former WWE Announcer Jonathan Coachman's AEW Collision Criticism

Jonathan Coachman found himself in the wrestling crossfire yesterday after the former WWE personality-announcer and ESPN broadcaster mocked the most recent low TV ratings for "AEW Collision," in addition to AEW fans. Predictably, The Coach's statement drew its fair share of sharp responses but the most notable likely came from one the stalwarts of "Collision's" first three weeks on air — Dax Harwood.

A man who has never been shy about sharing his opinions, Harwood took to Twitter to offer a passionate refute of Coachman, stating that he and the rest of the AEW roster were trying to build up "Collision" and that it would take time.

Harwood admitted it was possible "Collision" wouldn't work and invited Coachman to let Harwood know if he was wrong if numbers continued to go down. However, he implored Coachman and other doubters to give "Collision" a chance, promising that the AEW roster would continue to work towards making the fans proud.

Hey Coach. We're trying to build a brand. It will take time; we understand that. Hopefully you do too! This roster absolutely loves wrestling. Like, an entity. LOVES it. I know you probably can't relate to that. Will this Saturday night tv show endeavor work? Who knows. What I... — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 6, 2023

...do know is, we'll all work our asses off to MAKE it work. I hope you, & people like you, give us an opportunity to show you, professional wrestling IS alive. I know you know how Monday nights work, but maybe you'll give us more than 3 weeks to make this work. If not, you're.. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 6, 2023

...more than welcome to tell me I'm wrong. What I'm not wrong about is, wrestling fans love wrestling. And we'll always work to make them proud. Give us a chance. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 6, 2023

Coachman failed to respond on how long of a leash he might be willing to give "Collision" moving forward, but Harwood and his FTR partner, Cash Wheeler, will soldier on regardless. The AEW World Tag Team Champions face Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold in a Title Eliminator Match on Saturday night. If White and Robinson can win, they earn a tag team title shot.