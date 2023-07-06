Why AEW's Brody King Says He Has To Beat Up WWE Superstar John Cena

John Cena surprised everyone when he appeared at WWE Money in the Bank in front of a capacity crowd at The O2 Arena in London, England. Yet in a backstage clip shared by WWE Wednesday, he appeared surprised after crossing paths with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. While what was actually said between the two remains unknown, that hasn't stopped at least one man from calling Cena out. "Damnit... now i have to beat up John Cena," Brody King tweeted in response.

Damnit... now i have to beat up John Cena. https://t.co/2b2U5OkQQt — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 5, 2023

King, of course, is stablemates with Ripley's real-life partner Buddy Matthews in AEW's House of Black, and has jokingly implied that Cena is up to no good. But even though we have no way of knowing what it is the man behind "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" said, he certainly did himself no favors by attempting his best Jim Halpert impression immediately following their interaction. For what it's worth, Ripley replied to King with two simple emojis: a classic laugh-cry alongside raised hands.

This isn't the first time the professional wrestling community has poked at Ripley's on-camera interactions with others. Though, her Judgment Day stablemate "Dirty Dom" Mysterio has primarily been the target in the past. Even The Acclaimed's Max Caster quipped about Dom and Rhea's relationship at Double or Nothing in May ahead of their showdown with House of Black. Still, there's no denying their on-screen chemistry as The Judgment Day continues to run "WWE Raw." As for Cena, it feels pretty safe to assume that he and Brody won't be crossing paths anytime soon. We can't necessarily say the same for him and "Dirty Dom," however.