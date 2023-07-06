Bully Ray Speculates On Potential AEW Creative Changes

In light of AEW adding to its weekly slate of television, veteran wrestler and writer Jimmy Jacobs joined the company as a producer in June. During the latest episode of "Busted Open," current Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray wondered if Jacobs is working closely with AEW President Tony Khan on implementing "sports entertainment" aspects in AEW programming.

"As a person who just recently, for the last six to eight months, got to work with Jimmy Jacobs, I saw his creative mind and how he works, how he listens, and how he keeps a very open mind to a lot of ideas," Ray said. "AEW recently reached out to Jimmy Jacobs. I believe they made him a very lucrative offer that he could not turn down."

"Jimmy is now working, I believe, hand in hand with Tony, and a lot of the stuff that I saw last night, especially the friendship between MJF and Adam Cole, was very reminiscent of things I had seen in WWE in the past. So if Jimmy is working with Tony on the sports entertainment end of AEW, I think he's going to bring some good stuff to the table," he speculated.

Jacobs competed in Ring of Honor for over a decade before working as a WWE writer for two years. After being fired for taking a photo with The Bullet Club outside of a "WWE Raw" taping in 2017, Jacobs made his way to Impact Wrestling to serve in a creative capacity for nearly six years.

