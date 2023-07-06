Video: Stephen Amell Announces Heels Season 1 Streaming Free Before Season 2 Debut

The second season of "Heels" starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig has been ready to go for some time now. Unfortunately, corporate restructuring led to the highly anticipated return being delayed with no release date in sight, despite all the episodes being completed and ready to be aired earlier this year. However, we now know that Jack Spade, Ace Spade, and the rest of the Duffy Wrestling League will return for season two on July 28, 2023. And before the bell rings to kick off a whole new chapter for this family-run wrestling promotion, Starz has made the entire first season available to watch completely free of charge and without a subscription.

Former "Arrow" star (and Bullet Club member) Amell went live on his Instagram this morning to announce that the premium network is offering the opportunity to watch all eight episodes of the acclaimed wrestling drama to American fans right now. It's currently unclear how long they will be accessible on their website without subscribing, but with the weekend around the corner, motivated fans should have plenty of time to catch up on all the action that included wrestling stars such as Luke Gallows of The OC, hardcore legend Mick Foley, and AEW star CM Punk.

Then, those pleased with the show can see what's next for the DWL on Starz later this month. As we saw from the recent trailer, there's plenty in store as Jack tries to keep everything together, Ace drifts further away from the squared circle, and DWL Champion Crystal has to contend with some new promising talent in the form of Elle Dorado, who is played by former WWE Divas Champion AJ Mendez.