AEW's Ethan Page Would Rather Endure His Pain Than Join A New Social Media Platform

Amidst the lingering Twitter issues that have persisted since Elon Musk took control of the ship, Meta has launched its new Threads platform to compete. However, you won't find "All Ego" Ethan Page making the leap from one to the other. In fact, he'd rather go through some pretty severe punishment at the hands of his children than sign up for another branch of social media. After all, he's got enough as it is.

I will not be joining any new social media platforms So if Twitter tanks, just make sure you're following my IG: official_ego or subscribe to my YouTube channel I'd rather spend time watching Bluey on loop while my kids double stomp my nuts, than join another social platform pic.twitter.com/JaBl0EkmFq — "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 6, 2023

It's not as if Page isn't busy trying to make better use of his time anyway. Since his contract was taken over by rival Matt Hardy, Page's career has started on a bit of an upward trajectory. In the past week, he received a shot at the AEW World Championship in his hometown of Hamilton at the last "Collision." And while he may have suffered a defeat at the hands of MJF in the process, AEW documenting the moment for him shows that much more attention is being paid to him these days than he saw at any point during the brief run of The Firm.