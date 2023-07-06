Why Alan Angels Felt Like He Was 'Walking On Eggshells' In AEW

Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling last year, former Dark Order member Alan Angels joined a new stable after he signed with Impact Wrestling a few months later. Upon his arrival in Impact, Angels says he was greeted with a warm welcome from fellow talents and backstage officials.

"I don't feel like I'm walking on eggshells all the time. I feel like everybody there is super inviting and welcoming and I just love the camaraderie," Angels told "Busted Open." This statement seemed to pique the interest of co-host Bully Ray, who promptly asked Angels to clarify which company made him feel otherwise.

"I think with AEW, and walking on eggshells kind of sounds worse than it is, I think it's just a competitive industry in general, you know what I mean? So, I just think when you're at AEW, you kind of walk around, you don't want to upset anybody, you don't want to piss off the wrong person or anything like that," Angels said. "So, while I'm at Impact, I don't feel like I have to worry about that as much. Not that I want to piss off the wrong guy, obviously, I don't, but there's just not that worry in the back of your mind all the time."

As his AEW contract expiration approached in June 2022, Angels said he felt there was more room to grow outside of the company, which is why he declined a per-appearance deal AEW offered him. Since arriving in Impact, Angels has become a member of The Design. Angels recently faced Jonathan Gresham at Impact's Summer Sizzler television tapings. That match aired on Thursday's episode of "Impact on AXS TV."

