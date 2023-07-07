AEW's Jon Moxley: 'I'm In My Ideal Situation'

For Jon Moxley, life is good. Personally, he's got a wonderful family and his health. Professionally, he gets to wrestle the style he wants to and sometimes wherever he wants. He likes to bleed and believes professional wrestling needs it and he's coming for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by SANADA, all the while trying to remind himself of how good he has it.

"You always think your life would be perfect if you had one more thing," Moxley told "Sports Illustrated." "Doesn't everyone do that? But every day, I'm reminding myself of how good things are right now."

A lot of those good things center around his health. In November, Moxley entered into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. Two months later, he returned to AEW and has hardly stepped away since. Most recently, he's fresh off a victory over El Desperado at NJPW STRONG Independence Day, and with Blood & Guts right around the corner on July 19, he's slated to undoubtedly be part of that carnage as well.

"I'm in my ideal situation," Moxley continued. "I have a beautiful family. I'm healthy. I'm not afraid of dying of cardiac arrest in the ring. My substance abuse issues are in the past. S— happens, but I'm healthy." With AEW specifically, it's all about the freedom he has to express himself both inside and outside of the ring. "I get to wrestle in AEW on 'Dynamite,' and nobody's up my ass," he added. "I can experiment and create a new piece of work. It's part of the collective history of pro wrestling every single week."

From his personal life to the professional side, it seems unlikely that things can get much better. "This is my ideal life. Beautiful wife, beautiful daughter. I'm healthy and I get to do what I love," Moxley concluded.