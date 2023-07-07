Roman Reigns Breaks His Silence After Being Banned By TikTok

Roman Reigns was mysteriously banned by TikTok earlier this week, with the social media platform hitting "The Tribal Chief" with the following message: "Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines." Almost immediately, scores of fans began sifting through Reigns' TikTok feed, looking for a video that may have led to his ban.

On Thursday, Reigns returned to TikTok in spectacular fashion, posting a short video clip from his WrestleMania 39 press conference, where he mocked reporters who were convinced that Cody Rhodes would dethrone him at the event. Reigns captioned the video with the following text: "Can't get rid of ME!!!!!"

Roman posted this on his TikTok 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZxoyZUIdKp — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 6, 2023

While the exact reason for Reigns' TikTok ban is unknown, one can assume that a user flagged one of his videos for violence, prompting the platform to react accordingly. It's also possible that one of Reigns' earlier TikTok videos included profanities, which may have violated TikTok's community guidelines. In the past, there have also been instances of celebrities' accounts getting banned accidentally for unknown reasons.

Now that Reigns has returned to TikTok, much to the delight of his 1.3 million followers, the focus shifts to tonight's "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns will be summoned to the "Tribal Court" by his cousins, The Usos, who defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa at last Saturday's Money in the Bank. Reigns will be appearing on live television for the first time since being pinned by Jey Uso, who became the first man to pin "The Head of the Table" in over three years. The segment on Friday could possibly set up the rumored Reigns versus Jey match at SummerSlam, which will apparently be Reigns' first televised Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense since WrestleMania 39. Tonight's "SmackDown" will emanate from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City.