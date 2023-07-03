The Usos Tease The Trial Of Roman Reigns For This Friday's WWE SmackDown

For over a year, Roman Reigns has ruled The Bloodline with a rod of iron, breaking all who oppose him and dashing them in pieces like a potter's vessel. After a stunning loss at WWE Money In The Bank, the Samoan tyrant appears to be reaping what he sowed.

The Usos took to Twitter to announce that (in the wake of Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns at MITB) they will be holding The Trial of Roman Reigns on this Friday's "SmackDown" at New York's Madison Square Garden. The segment is a play on The Trial of Sami Zayn which was held earlier this year at the "Raw" 30th-anniversary show, in which Jey Uso defended Sami Zayn from punishment at the hands of Reigns and Solo Sikoa; one of the first fractures within The Bloodline.

"This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial!" The former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions wrote. "After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS!"

What used to be a family affair, The Bloodline has shrunk to just Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, as Jimmy and Jey Uso both decisively severed their ties with Roman Reigns recently. The trial will be another chapter in the ever-unfolding storyline, which former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn says has become the high bar for quality storytelling in WWE, calling it "the template for what really quality storytelling could be down the road in this industry."