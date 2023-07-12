Arn Anderson Recalls Early Days Of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Career

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may be one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but he didn't start that way. Before he was the "Texas Rattlesnake" and even before he was a Hollywood Blond, Austin was part of the treacherous stable known as the Dangerous Alliance under the guidance of Paul Heyman.

But the "Mad Scientist of Extreme" wasn't the only person "Stunning Steve" learned from during his early days in WCW. Arn Anderson was also a part of that group and he recently shared some memories about their time together.

On the latest episode of "The Arn Show," the legendary Horseman addressed a recent retweet from his old friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Austin shared a clip where "The Enforcer" discussed the time when the two faced off in Japan. Not only did he confirm that they weren't at their best, but "The Bionic Redneck" also recalled a quote that Anderson used to tease him with.

"I used to tell him all the time with me out there bouncing around the ring," remembered the host. "I'd say, 'Jesus Christ, Austin, there's a million dollars worth of talent in here and you.' He validated what a stinker that was. Boy, it was terrible. I mean, 13 hours of drinking as hard as you can [on a flight], thinking you're gonna go sit in a sauna, steam room, and Polar Plunge [only to] find out you're going to TV to fight one of your partners on Japanese television straight from the airport. That was a nightmare."