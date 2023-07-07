AEW Rampage Preview 7/7: The Elite Vs. Dark Order, Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament

Tonight is the 100th episode of "AEW Rampage," featuring a marquee rematch from last week's "AEW Dynamite," two Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament bouts, and a former AEW Women's Champion in action.

The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page will take on Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order once again. The June 28 edition of "Dynamite" saw Page and the Bucks defeat The Dark Order after "Hangman" fell out with his former friends. The "spooky perverts," as they were once dubbed by Chuck Taylor, will have another chance to prove their might against The Elite tonight.

Hikaru Shida will once again be making her presence felt on "Rampage" after last week's victory over Taya Valkyrie. Shida's opponent for tonight will be former MMA fighter Marina Shafir, who could have ally Nyla Rose at her side. With a few more wins, Shida could start building up momentum for a title challenge in the near future.

The Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament will continue tonight, with Brian Cage and Big Bill teaming up to face Trent Barretta of the Best Friends and Matt Sydal, who last appeared on "Rampage" nearly one year ago. Additionally, Jericho Appreciation Society members Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia will work together against the unlikely pairing of Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy, who have had some issues of their own in the past.