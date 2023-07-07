Wheeler Yuta Reportedly Injured, But Expected To Return For AEW Blood & Guts

The day after his main event loss to Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite," Wheeler Yuta sent out a one-word tweet: "Sh**." Some eagle-eyed fans had his alck of participation in the post-match angle, generating instant speculation that perhaps he had suffered an injury during the bout. And with Blood & Guts on the menu in the coming weeks, and Blackpool Combat Club already down a member, that brought about some concern that Yuta could be out of the match as well.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Yuta is dealing with a hamstring injury of some sort. However, it's not believed to be a full tear and, as a result, he's expected to be back in the ring by the time The Elite and the BCC square off again in Boston.

Yuta has been part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable since not long after its formation last year. After his famed bloody "Rampage" affair with Jon Moxley, he was accepted with open arms into the group. His time learning under the tutelage of such talented wrestlers has indeed proven fruitful for Yuta. As a member of the BCC, he's held the ROH Pure Championship twice, while also having the distinction of pinnng Kenny Omega for his squad's victory in Anarchy at Double or Nothing in May.