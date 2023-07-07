Gable Steveson Reportedly Expected To Take A Break Following WWE NXT Debut

On the heels of his most significant involvement with WWE to date, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is now officially considered a member of the "WWE NXT" roster. But with the UWW World Championships in his sights in September, a hiatus is already on tap for the former University of Minnesota star. Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Steveson is already set for a break to train for the competition, set to take place in Serbia, after securing his spot on Team U.S.A. with a win over Michigan's Mason Parris at Final X in June.

Steveson has been on 'NXT' television consistently in recent weeks. He first appeared in a cameo with Eddy Thorpe, offering to train him for his "NXT Underground" match against Steveson's real-life brother, Damon Kemp. Thorpe prevailed after a referee stoppage in the July 4 bout.

Steveson was provoked to get physically involved that night when an onlooker touched his Olympic gold medal. The two-time NCAA Division I champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist dished out a series of overhead suplexes to the offending party and several others, showing off his amateur ability and overall strength.

But aside from the world championships, Steveson's long-term WWE status is a bit up in the air. With one year of NCAA eligibility remaining, he has already expressed a desire to return to the mat for Minnesota once more.