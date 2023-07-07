WWE Announces Dozens Of Additional North American Dates For 2023 Tour Schedule

WWE's late summer and early autumn schedule now looks much clearer. Today the company announced its "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and live event schedule from September 9 through October 30, with stops in Denver, Colorado, Sacramento, California, and Dallas, Texas. Additionally, the company's Fastlane premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All in all, the company announced 27 dates. With the exception of the weekend of Fastlane and the final weekend in October, WWE is planning live events on Saturdays and Sundays throughout both months.

This morning, WWE announced that this year's Survivor Series will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Before that, however, is another major event – WWE SummerSlam. SummerSlam is set to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5. Leading up to the major show, WWE will hit cities including Atlanta, Georgia, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Orlando, Florida.

2023 has seen numerous record-breaking gates and attendance for WWE. Just days ago, Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, England became the company's highest-grossing arena event ever. Over the course of 2023 so far, the company has continued to set records for revenue and attendance in dozens of cities.