Jey Uso Lays Out A Challenge To Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso made one thing explicitly clear in the closing moments of "WWE SmackDown" Friday night: He isn't here to replace Roman Reigns, but he is here to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from him.

With promises of a "Tribal Court" following the loss suffered by Reigns and Solo Sikoa to The Usos at Money in the Bank, The Bloodline surprisingly kicked off the show with a segment stretching for over half an hour. As "The Tribal Chief," Reigns challenged the validity of the court, and upon being shown a clip of his not-so-greatest hits, went into full-on manipulation mode.

There were tears. There were pleas. Reigns even went so far as to declare, "I don't want this. I'm done."

He went even further, taking off his lei to place it around Jey's neck before dropping to his knees. Unsurprisingly, it ended in an all too familiar scene: Destruction at the hands of Reigns and Sikoa. This time, to the point that Jimmy was transported to a hospital.

But Jey Uso came back. As the night came to a close, Jey returned through the crowd. He managed to take out Sikoa before getting a chair shot in on Reigns, but as quickly as he could, "The Tribal Chief" scrambled up the entrance ramp. So instead, Jey beat Solo down with chair shot after chair shot. When the dust settled, Jey took notice of Roman's championship belt, still in the ring. And the message was simple.

"I don't give a damn about no brothers, no 'Wise Man.' Just me and you, one on one," Jey declared as "SmackDown" was ending. "You better accept my challenge, so I can whoop your a** one more time."