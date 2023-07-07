Booker T Doesn't Believe WWE Buried LA Knight By Having Him Lose At Money In The Bank

At Money in the Bank, it was Damian Priest who climbed to secure the coveted briefcase. Yet fans weren't so much upset at the fact that Priest won it, more so that L.A. Knight did not. It was made even tougher given just how close he was. But if there's any talk of the "WWE SmackDown" superstar being buried as a result, Booker T doesn't want to hear it.

"I don't see it that way," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "People want things when they want it. They ain't writing the show, it's not their show."

Booker doesn't deny for a single second that Knight is over, or that he was on the receiving end of a deafening pop last Saturday. But, as we've sometimes learned in the past, it's not always about that single moment.

"One thing about the fans, they would've popped if he won," Booker continued. "But you remember when Kofi Kingston won the title? Did they pop? Did they continuously pop for him on a regular basis like they did that one night?"

Not every fan favorite is going to win every time out. But when his moment makes its way around again, Booker believes Knight will be ready.

"Do I believe LA Knight can hold that spot?" he asked. "Hell yeah, I believe it. I believe it 100 percent, and I believe not winning the Money in the Bank, he's gonna prove it even more why he should be in that spot."