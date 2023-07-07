Booker T Doesn't Believe WWE Buried LA Knight By Having Him Lose At Money In The Bank
At Money in the Bank, it was Damian Priest who climbed to secure the coveted briefcase. Yet fans weren't so much upset at the fact that Priest won it, more so that L.A. Knight did not. It was made even tougher given just how close he was. But if there's any talk of the "WWE SmackDown" superstar being buried as a result, Booker T doesn't want to hear it.
"I don't see it that way," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "People want things when they want it. They ain't writing the show, it's not their show."
Booker doesn't deny for a single second that Knight is over, or that he was on the receiving end of a deafening pop last Saturday. But, as we've sometimes learned in the past, it's not always about that single moment.
"One thing about the fans, they would've popped if he won," Booker continued. "But you remember when Kofi Kingston won the title? Did they pop? Did they continuously pop for him on a regular basis like they did that one night?"
Not every fan favorite is going to win every time out. But when his moment makes its way around again, Booker believes Knight will be ready.
"Do I believe LA Knight can hold that spot?" he asked. "Hell yeah, I believe it. I believe it 100 percent, and I believe not winning the Money in the Bank, he's gonna prove it even more why he should be in that spot."
A Case for Damian Priest
As for Priest, he's been praised backstage — most recently for his performance with Bad Bunny at Backlash. And now, he's in the middle of some juicy Judgment Day drama. On a general level, it may very well be his time as well.
"Probably, probably," Booker said when asked if Priest needs the briefcase more than Knight. "I think, one thing about L.A. Knight is he's one of those guys where if he got a belt, he's gonna get over. If he doesn't have a belt, he's gonna get over."
As for Priest, he had a relatively lengthy unbeaten run upon getting called up to the main roster. One that even included a stint as the United States Champion. By the end of his reign, though, fans didn't seem all that interested in him. That isn't the case these days, and it hasn't been for a while as he's continued to progress within The Judgment Day.
"I think Damian Priest is a guy that since he's gotten with Judgment Day, he's definitely grown a whole helluva lot more," Booker added. "I think winning the Money in the Bank match definitely puts him in a position to where it could put him in that main man status – that category – if he does actually happen to cash in."
