Sammy Guevara And Daniel Garcia Advance In Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament On AEW Rampage

One of the few teams in AEW's Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament featuring partners who are actively aligned with one another is advancing to the next round.

The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara defeated the makeshift team of Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage." The win moves Garcia and Guevara into the tournament semifinals, where they will face AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

The other semifinal will see AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole take on Big Bill and Brian Cage, who were also victorious on Friday night's "Rampage."

Despite their history together in the J.A.S., there have been signs of simmering tension between Garcia and Guevara, dating back to when they first teamed together at the start of the year. On this past Wednesday's "Dynamite," both were surprised to hear their leader, Chris Jericho, at least consider an offer to join Don Callis' burgeoning faction. And before that, Guevara seemed to be at odds with Jericho, whose mentorship dates back to their days together in the Inner Circle.