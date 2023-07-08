AEW Rampage Sees Brian Cage And Big Bill Move On In Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament

Big Bill & Brian Cage defeated Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal in the last quarterfinal bout of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on Friday's "AEW Rampage." With the victory, the two behemoths advanced to the semifinal round of the tourney, where they will face the team of AEW World Champion MJF & Adam Cole.

Through most of the match, Beretta & Sydal used their experience as tag team specialists to their benefit, working in tandem to pick apart both Bill and Cage with high-flying spots. However, Bill & Cage always seemed to have an answer, as they overwhelmed their smaller opponents with their power. Ultimately, they worked in tandem to hit a deadly powerbomb/lariat combination on Sydal for the pinfall victory.

The Bill & Cage vs. MJF & Cole semifinal bout will take place on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," which will also feature the other semifinal pitting Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin versus Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara. While the JAS members advanced with a victory over Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy on Friday's "Rampage," Cassidy & Allin did the same with a win over Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland last Wednesday. The finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament will presumably take place sometime later this month, with the winners earning a future shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Besides the two tag team semifinal bouts, the upcoming "Dynamite" will feature matches such as the debuting Nick Wayne versus Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho versus Komander, and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho in the first semifinal of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.