Spoilers For 7/8 ROH TV Tapings

The build toward ROH Death Before Dishonor continues. As per usual, this week's episode of "AEW Collision" was accompanied by television tapings for AEW's sister company of Ring of Honor. This time, tapings were held at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The July 6 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" featured the in-ring return of "Legit" Leyla Hirsch as she teamed with The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) to take on The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) and Trish Adora. Following their victory on Thursday, Hirsch and The Kingdom went right back into action. While Hirsch tackled singles competition, The Kingdom faced a pair of former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions. Those matches, along with several others, were recorded during Saturday's ROH tapings.

Here is a look at the spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of PWInsider.

SPOILERS BELOW

* Big Bill defeated Serpentico.

* ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission. This was a non-title match.

* The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) and Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards, Levi Knight, and Michael Allen Richard Clark in six-man tag team action. Evil Uno looked on from ringside.

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall. This match marked Hirsch's first singles match since April 2022, when she sustained her ACL injury. Hall was also featured on Saturday's live episode of "Collision" as she took a loss to House of Black's Julia Hart.

* Dalton Castle defeated Tony Nese.

* Shane Taylor defeated Shawn Dean.

* The Kingdom defeated (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated The Boys (Brandon & Brent).

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) defeated Christopher Daniels, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal in a non-title match.