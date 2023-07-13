Big E Doesn't Think We'll Ever Really Understand Xavier Woods' Impact On Wrestling

While The Usos have taken over the conversation when it comes to being the greatest tag team in WWE history over the past few years, one of their strongest opponents in that race has to be their longtime rivals, the New Day. While Kofi Kingston and Big E are both frequently praised for their work as in-ring competitors, Big E believes that Xavier Woods deserves far more credit than he is given for his overall impact on the pro wrestling world.

In a recent appearance on "After The Bell with Corey Graves," Big E discussed his admiration for both of his teammates, pointing out Woods as someone who deserves his flowers. "I'm so proud of [Woods and] not just what he's done in the ring," Big E said.

Big E then mentioned just how vital Woods was to New Day's early success, noting how skilled he was at managing the group during their early tag team matches. "When he was on the floor, he brought so much to our act ... because he was so wildly entertaining," Big E stated before adding, "It really helped us get off the ground."

Finally, the former WWE Champion added that, beyond his work as a performer, Woods has put in the work backstage, as well. "Outside of the ring, this man has created jobs. He's created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together," Big E noted. He added that it "got the boys and the girls paydays ... I don't think we will really understand the impact that he's had on the industry [because] much of it might be behind closed doors."

While both Big E and Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship while representing the New Day, Xavier Woods has yet to win a singles title in WWE. Instead, the UpUpDownDown founder's greatest singles accolade was his King of the Ring victory in 2021.