WBD Reportedly Has A Specific Metric In Mind When Evaluating AEW Collision Performance

The latest report from Fightful Select has given insight into what Warner Bros. Discovery executives are looking for when it comes to the performance of "AEW Collision."

The third cable TV show for All Elite Wrestling made its debut on June 17, and that episode drew over 816,000 viewers. Prior to the premiere, Fightful had inquired about what success would look like to the executives, and the sources within the company reportedly told them that they were "much more" interested in where the show placed in the nightly rankings than with "a particular number."

A top 5 ranking is said to be "largely considered" as an example of success for the Saturday night program. College football was also a topic of discussion — the executives are said to be aware that "Collision" will be facing competition from college football games in the coming fall months.

The success of "Collision," according to Fightful's sources, is somewhat of an integral part of AEW landing a new deal for their media rights. There have been ongoing discussions between the two parties, and the sources, not surprisingly, noted that the deal would be a "huge addition" to the company.

In the latest episode of "Collision," CM Punk and Samoa Joe faced each other in the main event. Punk ended up winning the Owen Hart Cup Men's Tournament Semi-Final match with a roll-up, which means he will go on to face Ricky Starks in the finals. Earlier on in the show, Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to get to the finals. As of this writing, viewership of the July 8 episode has yet to be released.