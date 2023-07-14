Kevin Owens Wants WWE Tag Title Run With Sami Zayn To Live Up To The Usos' Reign

Kevin Owens has praised The Usos' tag team title reign and has said that he and Sami Zayn want to live up to that reign.

In a recent conversation with "Inside The Ropes," Owens stated that The Usos had done a lot for the relevance of the titles and he wants to do the same.

"One of the things that I was concerned about before winning them [tag team titles] was that when we did get them, I want to live up to The Usos title reign because they ... they did a lot for these titles," he said. "They worked very hard to get them to the point where they could main event WrestleMania ... That's, you know, a lot of credit goes to them for that."

Owens feels that his current tag team title reign with Zayn isn't anywhere near The Usos' dominant run and that they have to work hard to get to that level.

"So, honestly, I don't feel like we've really — so far, in our run — I don't think we're anywhere near that. I really want to work very hard, to once we're all said and done with these titles and you know somebody else takes them from, I want our run to be talked about in the same vein as The Usos," said Owens.

"The Prizefighter" also stated that The Usos were underappreciated for a long time, but are finally getting their just reward. He said that he and Zayn will work their hearts out to live up to the reign of The Usos and ensure that the tag titles stay at the forefront of the stories that they tell.

The Usos held the "SmackDown" Tag Team titles for a whopping 622 days before losing it to Owens and Zayn at this year's WrestleMania, while they held the "Raw" Tag Team titles for over 300 days in their last reign.