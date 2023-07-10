Bully Ray Calls For Controversial Wrestling Trope At WWE SummerSlam 2023

The late Dusty Rhodes left behind an enormous legacy in professional wrestling, and one part of that legacy is the iconic "Dusty finish." The series of events is used to end a match and involves a referee getting knocked out, with a replacement referee running out and calling the end of the match in favor of the babyface. However, in the "Dusty finish," the knocked-out referee wakes up and reverses the decision, often resulting in a draw.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," host Bully Ray revealed his hope for the return of the "Dusty finish" at a key match planned for this year's WWE SummerSlam.

"If there was ever a time for a 'Dusty finish' in the WWE, it would be at SummerSlam," Bully said. "Imagine a 'Dusty finish' at SummerSlam in which we are meant ... to know that Jey Uso just won the match. ... Oh my God. And WWE is not big on the Dusty finish at all, but holy cow — if this wasn't just the right place for it."

Though the trope didn't originate with Rhodes, the WWE Hall of Famer used it so many times as a booker that his name became forever attached to it. The "Dusty finish" and variations of the trope have been used many times over the years, both outside of WWE and within the company.