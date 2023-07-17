Kurt Angle Reveals The One Change He'd Make To TNA's Main Event Mafia

From October 2008 until October 2009, the Main Event Mafia made an impact in TNA. Comprised of Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Scott Steiner, and various associates, their run didn't last as long as it maybe could have.

In fact, both Nash and Angle have spoken about how they could've been even bigger, with the former blaming the powers that be, while the latter reflected on how big they could've been. Recently, Angle offered up a potentially missing ingredient.

"You know what? The only other thing I might have changed was adding another character, another wrestler, and that would be Christian," he admitted on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Because he had a lot of success, he was a World Champion, he was in WWE. Yeah, he was a 20-time Tag Team Champion."

Christian Cage did actually join the faction for five days in November as a condition of his loss to Booker T at Turning Point 2008. However, they quickly turned on him and kicked him out of the group, as Christian returned to WWE early in 2009.

When co-host Paul Bromwell suggested he could've been the youthful addition to the group, Angle immediately agreed.

"Yes, he would've been. He would've been the youngest guy," he added. "And I think he would be the guy that we were trying to train to be one of us."

