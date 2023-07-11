WWE NXT Preview 7/11: Judgment Day, Two Debuts, More

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" promises to be an exciting one as the brand continues to build momentum for The Great American Bash on July 30. WWE has announced that tonight's show will feature a combination of main roster talent, rising stars, and newcomers, but the biggest talking point is the planned Judgment Day segment.

Carmelo Hayes recently invited Judgment Day to "NXT," and the heel faction has accepted his invitation. Finn Balor, in particular, will likely have a bone to pick with Hayes as he previously defeated the "NXT Champion on the June 26 edition of "WWE Raw." There is already some bad blood between the pair, but all isn't exactly well within the Judgment Day camp either, as there has been some drama between Damian Priest and Balor.

Elsewhere on the show, "The Mad Dragon" Ilja Dragunov will take on Bron Breakker in a number one contender's match for a shot at the "NXT Championship." The winner will receive a title shot against Hayes at the upcoming Great American Bash event, but Dragunov and Breakker also have a score to settle following their brawl on last week's episode.

Tonight's "NXT" will also feature the debuts of Bronco Lima and Lucien Price, who will team up against opponents who have yet to be announced. The show's other tag team bout will see Andre Chase and Duke Hudson join forces to take on Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.

Finally, "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will face Ivy Nile in a non-title match, while Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will battle Joe Coffey to try and free Tony D'Angelo. If Lorenzo loses, D'Angelo will remain imprisoned for the foreseeable future. If he wins, however, The Family will receive a shot at Gallus' "NXT" Tag Team Championships.