Damian Priest Chalks Judgment Day Drama On WWE Raw Up To 'Miscommunication'
Damian Priest's ascent to the top of the card in WWE continued at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, as the 40-year-old defeated the likes of Logan Paul and LA Knight to claim the men's MITB ladder match in London, England, last Saturday. But his most recent success hasn't come without its challenges — in the immediate aftermath of his victory, Priest's quest for championship gold hit a snag in the form of Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor, who inadvertently cost Priest a potential cash-in opportunity on "WWE Raw" against Seth Rollins.
Speaking on the latest edition of "WWE The Bump", Priest admitted to some minor issues within the group alongside Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.
"It was one of those situations where, you know ... miscommunication," he said. "We hadn't talked to Finn, and we weren't sure if I was actually gonna cash in. Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it and in the moment, Dom was like 'You should do it right now', so he gave me the briefcase and I thought about it. Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that, and again, it was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing if I want to, so I'm good being patient. It's no secret we were having some arguments and whatnot, on-screen so the whole world could see us. I have siblings, we argue but we're still a family, it's okay. I think that's where Finn and I are -– we are having some disagreements, and I think our focus are a little different and our goals, and they are just kind of stepping on each other."
"That doesn't mean that we have a personal issue with each other," Priest continued. "We've just got to be better at communicating, that's all."
Priest leaning on Judgement Day teammates in bid for world title glory
The Judgment Day have become a focal point of "Raw" since their inception in 2022, with all four members elevating themselves to the main event scene. Balor has tussled with Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight title; Mysterio has become the most despised heel on the roster; Ripley has cemented herself as the face of the women's division on Monday nights, and the brand-new "Sr. Money in the Bank" is now waiting in the wings for his own run with a major championship.
Despite their most recent issues, Priest is still leaning on his friends, and believes they will help guide him in his quest to cash in on Rollins, Roman Reigns or any other champion within WWE.
"It's not so much about how to handle it, it's about me asking for my friends for advice," he said. "They will guide me in what they think is best for me, just like I do for them and we do for each other. That was the whole point of The Judgment Day — for us to all elevate each other, have each other's back. It's not about any one person, it's about all of us, and that continues now even with the briefcase. It's a big deal, it's a game changer, and I think my friends are just looking out for me ... I will listen to their advice."