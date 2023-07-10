Damian Priest Chalks Judgment Day Drama On WWE Raw Up To 'Miscommunication'

Damian Priest's ascent to the top of the card in WWE continued at this year's Money in the Bank premium live event, as the 40-year-old defeated the likes of Logan Paul and LA Knight to claim the men's MITB ladder match in London, England, last Saturday. But his most recent success hasn't come without its challenges — in the immediate aftermath of his victory, Priest's quest for championship gold hit a snag in the form of Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor, who inadvertently cost Priest a potential cash-in opportunity on "WWE Raw" against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the latest edition of "WWE The Bump", Priest admitted to some minor issues within the group alongside Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

"It was one of those situations where, you know ... miscommunication," he said. "We hadn't talked to Finn, and we weren't sure if I was actually gonna cash in. Dom, myself, and Rhea had discussed it and in the moment, Dom was like 'You should do it right now', so he gave me the briefcase and I thought about it. Unfortunately, Finn came out and I wasn't expecting that, and again, it was just a lack of communication. I have a whole year with this thing if I want to, so I'm good being patient. It's no secret we were having some arguments and whatnot, on-screen so the whole world could see us. I have siblings, we argue but we're still a family, it's okay. I think that's where Finn and I are -– we are having some disagreements, and I think our focus are a little different and our goals, and they are just kind of stepping on each other."

"That doesn't mean that we have a personal issue with each other," Priest continued. "We've just got to be better at communicating, that's all."