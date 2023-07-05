Logan Paul On WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Crowd: 'They Have No Respect For What I Do'

Logan Paul was one of the competitors in the titular match of Saturday's WWE Money in the Bank, though the social media star failed to get his hands on the iconic briefcase in the opening bout. One thing that can't be denied, however, is that the London crowd absolutely despised Paul. Speaking on his podcast, "IMPAULSIVE," Paul gave a brief recap of his week and provided his thoughts on the crowd at Money in the Bank.

"I'm a little beat up," Paul said. "It's also been the craziest week of my life. We traveled to like five countries and launched Prime in Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Norway, and Money in the Bank ruined my life. I lost, and I'm a wanker, I guess. Whatever. These fans go so hard in this city. They have no respect for what I do. I'm sacrificing my body out there." Paul went on to explain the lengths he went to impress the fans, and the reaction he got in return.

"I jumped onto Damien Priest onto a ladder — frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline," Paul continued. "I felt his ribcage crush under the weight of my sixty-inch box jump. And they started chanting, 'You still suck! You still suck!' ... KSI even said, 'They're getting creative with their chants.' [They had] stuff he's never heard before."

Paul has shown off some of the aftermath of his Money in the Bank match, with the influencer dealing with some bloody scratches on his back following Saturday's action. He also wasn't lying when he said it was a busy week, as Paul got engaged to his girlfriend in the days following the WWE PLE. He'll seemingly be sticking around in WWE, as a feud with Ricochet seems to be heating up, with WWE SummerSlam as a potential destination for their match.

