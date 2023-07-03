WWE Star Logan Paul Engaged

It was a busy weekend for Logan Paul, in large part because he found himself competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE's Money in the Bank event in London, England on Saturday. But as big a professional moment as that was for the influencer turned boxer turned pro wrestler, an even bigger, personal moment occurred for him just one day later.

TMZ reports that Paul and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal, are engaged after Paul proposed to her on Sunday. The proposal didn't take place in London, the site of Money in the Bank, however, as Paul and Agdal traveled to Lombardy, Italy. Paul chose to pop the question on Lake Como. The engagement comes over a year after the couple began dating.

Paul's engagement is another milestone for the WWE star, who has impressed many within the wrestling industry with his work so far, despite wrestling his first match at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Paul officially signed with WWE shortly after and has since competed in matches like the Royal Rumble, challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

It remains unclear what's next for Paul in WWE following Money in the Bank, which saw him deliver some eye-popping moments but come up short in the titular ladder match, which was won by Damian Priest. With SummerSlam scheduled for Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan early next month, however, it's expected that Paul will play some role in WWE's annual summer extravaganza.