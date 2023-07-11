Impact Wrestling Adds Big Tag Match To Slammiversary Pre-Show

This Saturday, Impact Wrestling is set to hold its annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, with Alex Shelley defending the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis, Trinity challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts World Championship, and more. The company has now announced another match (via Twitter), this time for the pre-show. The match will see Jody Threat teaming up with Jessicka Havok and Courtney Rush of the Death Dollz to take on Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal.

Shaw, Evans, and Vidal have been teaming together in recent months, with Shaw labeling the group as the "Shaw-ntourage" as a play on entourage. The Death Dollz and recent Impact signing Threat found themselves at odds with the trio, with a recent backstage segment posted to Twitter setting up Saturday's match.

Shaw has been performing regularly on Impact for over a year now, competing in memorable matches against Purrazzo, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and many more. Threat is a more recent addition to the roster, and both teams will undoubtedly look to pick up a victory and some momentum this weekend.

Slammiversary is set to take place at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada this Saturday. Other Impact stars who will be in action include Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Killer Kelly, Lio Rush, and many more.