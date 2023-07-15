Mike Chioda Reveals His Long-Time Pitch For WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match

For wrestling fans, Money in the Bank is now in the rearview mirror, and the wait for two inevitable cash-ins has begun. Appearing on his "Monday Mailbag" podcast on AdFreeShows, longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda spent some of the show going over the recent premium live event. One question from co-host Paul Bromwell about the contents of the Money in the Bank briefcase wound up triggering a memory for Chioda, with the ref recalling a Money in the Bank idea he previously pitched to WWE officials.

"It was always about Dolph Ziggler and somebody else ... going for the briefcase," Chioda said. "As they're up there, the briefcase opens up. One falls down with the contract, [and] one falls down with the f***ing briefcase. So now, the case ain't nothing without the contract, [and] the contract's nothing without the briefcase, so now you gotta square off into a finals match. ... I kept pitching that idea, but it never went through."

According to Chioda's idea, the decisive singles match between the two competitors would take place the following night during "WWE Raw." Chioda's pitch was never accepted, but the former WWE made it clear he wouldn't be upset if he saw the company use his idea down the line.

After more than 30 years as a WWE referee, Mike Chioda was released by the company in 2020. Chioda would later go on to make several appearances for AEW, and acted as the referee for Ric Flair's retirement match last year. At the time, Chioda said it would be his last match as well, but the 56-year-old has since softened on that stance, stating he would love to ref at AEW's upcoming All In show next month at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

