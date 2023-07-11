WWE Raw Rating Rebounds From July 4 Weekend For July 10 Episode

Last week's "WWE Raw," thanks presumably to coming in the middle of the long July 4 weekend, took a hit in the Nielsen TV ratings, particularly the "key demo" of adults aged 18 to 49, where it was down 20 percent from the week before. With the holiday baggage gone and the momentum of a big "SmackDown" rating 72 hours earlier, how did this week's "Raw" do?

According to Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 10 "Raw" averaged 1,809,000 viewers overall across its three hours (down one percent from last week), approximately 727,000 of which were in P18-49 (up 15 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translated to a 0.56 rating. No rankings are available for Monday's cable shows as of this writing, though Programming Insider reported earlier on Tuesday that ESPN's coverage of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby was projected to win the night when covering the preliminary overnight ratings for Monday. SpoilerTV.com's report with the final ratings for Monday's slate of prime time broadcast network programming shows "Raw" beating everything listed there in P18-49, with nothing coming particularly close.

For a more comprehensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Raw" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, most of the shifts were positive, though the only percentage swing to push past Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error was in the men aged 35 to 49 demographic, which was up 12 percent from the median.