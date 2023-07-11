The Iron Sheik's Family Releases Tribute Shirt Via ProWrestlingTees

It has only been a month since the wrestling world said goodbye to The Iron Sheik, who passed away at the age of 81. But the WWE Hall of Famer, former WWE Champion, and key catalyst in the birth of Hulkamania, continues to be celebrated, especially by his family, who is looking to honor him even more by giving fans a piece of merchandise to remember him by.

Announced this week, The Iron Sheik's family, in conjunction with ProWrestlingTees, has released a new tribute shirt for the late wrestling legend "to honor him and his wrestling legacy." The shirt features Sheik posing, as well as him performing his trademark Camel Clutch submission hold on a poor competitor, as well as the quote "Legends Live Forever" on the left-hand side of the shirt, just above the symbol of the Iranian flag.

Together with the family of Hossein Vaziri, better know as the Iron Sheik, we are releasing this t-shirt to honor him and his legacy to wrestling. Proceeds go to the Iron Sheikâ€™s family. Order Here- https://t.co/Y7eJNCJADs#ironshiek #prowrestlingtees #pwtees @the_ironsheik pic.twitter.com/aOjNawcAOA — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) July 11, 2023

While he will be forever tied to rival Hulk Hogan, both for dropping the WWE Championship to him in 1984 and because of Sheik's colorful animosity towards the polarizing wrestling star in later years, Iron Sheik is also remembered for his WWE Championship victory over Bob Backlund in late 1983, his tag team with Nikolai Volkoff later in the '80s, and his feud with Sergeant Slaughter. Sheik was also a well-known wrestler even prior to his WWE run, becoming a top heel in places like the American Wrestling Association and Jim Crockett Promotions. The new Iron Sheik shirt joins over twelve other shirt designs available for fans to purchase on the late legend's ProWrestlingTees store.