More Details On Backstage Argument That Reportedly Took Place After WWE Raw

There was reportedly a backstage issue that happened right after the July 10 episode of "WWE Raw." The argument happened after the main event match between The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

PWInsider was the first to report that the argument broke out once everyone in the match went backstage. There was no physical altercation. The frustration was said to be over the match being "clunky" and some last-minute changes to it. Specifically, who was the target of that frustration has not been reported.

Fightful Select released a few more details about the argument. The sources Fightful spoke to were said to have "downplayed the situation." They said that Owens "left almost immediately" following the match because he had prior obligations. Rollins got "cracked" pretty hard during the match, but that issue was never bought up during the argument.

The Judgment Day were the winners of Monday night's "Raw" main event, with Balor pinning Zayn, perhaps indicating who the next title challengers will be for WWE's tag team champions. It's also worth mentioning that the entire stable is scheduled to be on tonight's episode of "NXT," after "NXT" World Champion Carmelo Hayes invited them to the show.