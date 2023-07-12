AEW Dynamite Preview 7/12: Nick Wayne Debuts, Blind Eliminator Matches, More

Tony Khan signed Nick Wayne to an AEW contract in 2022, and the teenage sensation will finally make his long-awaited debut tonight. Wayne is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland on this week's "AEW Dynamite at the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Canada. It promises to be a historic match, too, as Wayne just graduated from high school, making him the youngest wrestler to ever step foot in an AEW ring to date.

The Blind Eliminator Tournament reaches the semi-final stage tonight as well, and the remaining participants will all be in action. MJF and Adam Cole will be out to boost their burgeoning bromance with a victory over Big Bill and Brian Cage — but only if MJF actually shows up for the match. MJF recently joked about being sick and wished Cole the best of luck on his own against their scheduled opponents, suggesting that he's an unreliable partner to have.

The other semi-final match will see Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy team up against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. On the July 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Chris Jericho told Garcia and Guevara that they need to blossom without his guidance, and winning this tournament is the best way to prove themselves. Speaking of Jericho, he is set to battle Kommander on tonight's show, but will he accept Don Callis' offer to join his team in the war against Kenny Omega and The Elite?

Elsewhere, Ruby Soho will face Skye Blue in the next round of the women's Owen Hart Tournament. Finally, The Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite will reveal the fifth men for their team's ahead of their upcoming Blood and Guts showdown.