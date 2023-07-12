Why Konnan Says Jey Uso Is 'The Most Natural Guy' To Beat Roman Reigns In WWE

Jey Uso has been at the heart of the turmoil in The Bloodline for quite some time. Yet as the numbers of the group have dwindled in recent weeks, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns still maintains his firm grip on a marathon 1,000-plus days reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, as both family members look headed to a match at SummerSlam with one another, AAA head booker Konnan thinks that Jey Uso might be one of the last believable threats to Reigns yet.

"You're gonna have to give your rub to somebody sooner rather than later," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100" recently. "It might as well be [Jey Uso]. He's the most natural opponent you have. They weren't going to do it with [Sami] Zayn, might as well do it with him."

Jey recently pinned Roman Reigns at WWE Money In The Bank, making him not only a worthy title contender but also the first person to pin Reigns since 2019. As it stands, Reigns already defeated the two serious contenders he faced this year: former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, whom Reigns beat at WWE Elimination Chamber, and WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who tasted defeat at WrestleMania 39.

Jey and Reigns have feuded in the past, with Uso challenging the WWE Universal Champion in a Hell In A Cell match in 2020. At the conclusion of their rivalry, Jey swore his allegiance to "The Tribal Chief" but that allegiance was fractured earlier this year. Now, only Uso's brother Solo Sikoa and Reigns' advocate Paul Heyman stand beside the champion, with Sikoa cementing his allegiance to his cousin at the conclusion of Friday's "Trial of Roman Reigns."