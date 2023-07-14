Grayson Waller Has Plenty To Say About John Cena & Idea Of WWE WrestleMania In London

Earlier this month at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena made a surprise appearance, teasing the idea of an upcoming WWE WrestleMania taking place in London, England. Cena was rudely interrupted, however, by recent main roster draft pick Grayson Waller, who eventually laid Cena out in the ring. Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Waller defended his actions at Money in the Bank.

"I was nothing but a good guy," Waller said. "I go out there, and I just want to meet John Cena. He's a legend of the game. I want to go out there and say hello, and what a treat for him — being back and he gets to be in the ring with Grayson Waller, the hottest thing in WWE right now." As for WrestleMania heading to London, Waller isn't quite in favor of the idea.

"Then [Cena says] he wants WrestleMania in London," Waller continued. "No one wants WrestleMania in London. ... London is terrible. I don't know why anyone [would] want to have the show there. So I come out and I give a better idea — we have WrestleMania in Australia." Waller then complained that Cena then attacked him even though Waller hadn't yet recovered from breaking his leg.

"I know I'll be seeing John Cena again one day," Waller stated. "I would 100% have him on [The Grayson Waller Effect]. You know I never let my personal rivalries get in the way of having a good show. ... I think it's something he needs. I know he's got ... the 'Peacemaker' season seven or whatever he's doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? So I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back [and] give him maybe some of his mojo back."