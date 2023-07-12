Spoiler: Retired WWE Star The Undertaker Name-Dropped On Marvel's Secret Invasion Disney+ Show

The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Marvel's "Secret Invasion."

Some wrestlers simply have more cultural cache than their colleagues, and few carry the iconic status of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. It appears he isn't only a part of the WWE Universe, but the popular wrestling character exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

On the latest episode of "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, the character James Rhodes, better known as War Machine, played by Don Cheadle says that he fired Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, saying, "I fired Fury, okay? No, I'm sorry, correction, I DDT'd that dude from the top rope. Yeah, it was like Undertaker level. It was really impressive."

While the world of Marvel has a wrestler in El Muerto, this would seemingly confirm that the former WWE Champion is a canon celebrity in the MCU. WWE Superstar Bad Bunny has been in talks to play El Muerto in a Sony Films motion picture about the comic book wrestler, who is a part of the Spider-Man canon, though the film was recently missing from Disney's upcoming release schedule, putting the film's future in jeopardy. Mercedes Moné may also have been in talks to be involved in the film.

This is not the first time wrestling has been referenced on Disney+, with Marvel presenting a Lucha Libre series called "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: The Origin of the Mask" in January. Wrestling has been referenced numerous times, from The Freebirds in Highlander to a recent New Japan Pro-Wrestling reference that was made on "Blackish."