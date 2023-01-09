Marvel Lucha Libre Edition's Disney+ Release Date Revealed

It was all the way back in October when Marvel Latin America and Lucha Libre AAA unveiled plans for "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: The Origin of the Mask," a new series that would be coming to Disney+. Three months and a few levels of uncertainty later, fans will now get to see the final product. On Twitter Monday, AAA confirmed the show was still alive, as well as when it would be available.

"The moment has come!" the tweet read. "Nobody can give up. "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: The Origin of the Mask," original series narrated by Franco Escamilla, premieres on January 18 on Disney+ Latinoamerica." The upcoming series has been anticipated following both its announcement and the release of an official trailer just days later, which featured Escamilla, a Mexican comedian, breaking into Marvel Lucha Libre offices to view footage of the promotion. The show, featuring AAA luchadores playing characters based on popular Marvel superheroes, appears to combine AAA action with cinematic footage that echoes the style of cult wrestling promotion Lucha Underground, although it's unclear if it will be made available to stream outside Latin America.

Despite promoting a December release date in the trailer, that date would come and go without "Marvel Lucha Libre Edition" being released on Disney+. A report shortly thereafter revealed there had been no word on the project, with some believing things had fallen through. Despite that, AAA has continued to hold Marvel matches on their shows, including a match for the Marvel Lucha Libre Championship, won by Aracno, prior to AAA Night of Champions on December 28.